'I'm sorry,' says Ramaphosa to Malema after wife-abuse claim in parliament

Ramaphosa said, in reference to a text message he received from a young woman upset at how gender-based violence was used as a political tool, that “we should not resort to using issues such as these, as it was used also against you, to politicise and to trivialise an important issue that affects so many women in our country”.

“All of us need to engage in this struggle against GBV. I want to say, I am a father of daughters, I am a grandfather of granddaughters, I am a husband, I am a brother to a sister, and I also have 50% of the people in the cabinet who are women, and we also have South Africans, the majority of whom are women — and these are the people all of us must stand up [for] and engage in the fight against GBV in our lifetime.

“As we do it, we must have respect for one another and show respect for the women of our country; that as we do what we have to do to engage in this fight against GBV we do it with great sensitivity towards them and their families,” he said.

Malema wanted to respond to Ramaphosa but was shut down by the presiding officers. All he managed to say is that his wife was insulted in front of Ramaphosa during Sona and again five days later, but nobody objected or said anything.

He claimed the objections only came when he made the allegations against Ramaphosa.

Earlier in his response Ramaphosa spoke about the “exchange” that took place in parliament on Tuesday, saying it had led to some in the country sending text messages to him raising their concerns.

Reading out one of the texts, he said: “Dear President, I text you with a very heavy heart. I am most saddened as a woman. The use of gender-based violence as grist for the gossip mill in your parliament is one that has weighed heavily on me. The weaponisation of GBV is an insult to the millions of women who are victims of this national crisis.

“I dream of a nation where our leaders use the platform to speak about solutions on GBV, gender inequality and femicide as opposed to using it to settle political scores. This social crisis is a reality for many women, not just in our country but all over the globe.

“The mention of a person who has passed away in parliament yesterday evening was unjust, unnecessary and very spine chilling. It was raw and inconsiderate. I am deeply saddened by the manner in which the events unfolded.”

Ramaphosa said this text summed up the feelings of many people over what had happened.

“We owe the people of SA an apology for what happened in this debate. Let us agree that we should never again allow such an important issue to be used in this way and reaffirm our shared and unwavering commitment to use all means at our disposal to end gender-based violence and femicide,” he said.