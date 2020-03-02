ANCYL national congress to convene in Bloemfontein in May

The last time the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) convened a national congress in Bloemfontein 12 years ago — electing Julius Malema as president — it was characterised by exposed bottoms and flying chairs.

The league will revisit the University of the Free State (UFS) in May for its national congress. It was meant to convene later this month, but national youth task team (NYTT) convener Thandi Mahambehlala on Monday announced a change of date to May.

Mahambehlala said the delay was necessitated by several issues, particularly delays in the capturing and verification of membership and the league's failure to convene provincial conferences.

Membership capturing and verification were gridlocked, claimed Mahambehlala, after provincial leaders refused to verify membership of those they did not like.