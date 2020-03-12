Pemmy Majodina wants fewer visitors as parliament tightens anti-virus measures

Majodina said it was important for parliament to take precautionary measures.

“I want to appeal that we take this matter seriously ... tomorrow, there's a joint sitting of 400-plus MPs in one room and once you are in that room, there is load-shedding like yesterday.”

She said while lights remained on in the chamber, there were concerns about the lack of ventilation.

Majodina said it would be important for parliament to plan its meetings around the load-shedding schedule.

Cedric Frolick, the National Assembly chairperson responsible for committees, added that as far as the coronavirus was concerned, there were protocols that needed to be put in place and those had been articulated by health minister Zweli Mkhize.

“Of course we need to look at the volumes of people coming to parliament. Not everyone who comes to parliament is coming to visit committees or to participate, there are also parliamentary tours that are taking place.

“So we need to manage those numbers” he said.

Frolick indicated that some committee meetings may have to be postponed. Parliament has also put on hold all international trips. An assessment on international travelling will be done again next month.

The new measures will be concluded and presented to the chief whips' forum next week.

DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone suggested that parliament be sanitised, saying a number of international parliaments had groups that go around the parliamentary buildings, sanitising surfaces.

She also proposed hand sanitisers be placed around the parliamentary precinct.

The EFF and UDM did not support the call to limit visitors, arguing that it would be undemocratic to do so.

“We must take all the precautionary measures to make sure that lives aren't put at risk. We can't turn people away from the same parliament when last week we said the coronavirus is under control,” said UDM chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa.