DA calls on government to make food security a priority during lockdown

The DA has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to make food security a priority in the agriculture sector during the 21-days lockdown.

South Africa was on Monday on day four of the lockdown, announced by Ramaphosa last week in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. During the lockdown, residents are encouraged to state at home unless they are working in a sector deemed as an essential service or doing an essential task.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Monday wrote to Ramaphosa to give his party’s input on what they think should be done during the lockdown.

In the party’s input, contained in a document called “the blue book”, Steenhuisen asked that the "the full value chain be exempt from closure in order to ensure stable and constant safe food production".

"Food security must be a priority area in the agricultural sector. We cannot afford any disruptions in production, processing and transport of food. This also relates to affordability of food," reads the document.