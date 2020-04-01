Bored during lockdown? The ANC's political school wants to recruit you

The ANC's OR Tambo School of Leadership has called for South Africans to take advantage of the lockdown and enrol in online courses at the school.

To this end, the school's principal, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and deputy finance minister David Masondo, has promised to donate books to the first 20 people to enrol during the national lockdown.

The book is an autobiography of former KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo's journey to Robben Island.

Once enrolled, 13 modules comprising of the introductory political content will prepare scholars who are interested in leadership positions with the necessary skills and knowledge, said the school in a statement.