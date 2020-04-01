Politics

Bored during lockdown? The ANC's political school wants to recruit you

01 April 2020
Head of the ANC's political school, deputy finance minister David Masondo, has encouraged South Africans to sign up for an online course during the national lockdown.
The ANC's OR Tambo School of Leadership has called for South Africans to take advantage of the lockdown and enrol in online courses at the school.

To this end, the school's principal, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and deputy finance minister David Masondo, has promised to donate books to the first 20 people to enrol during the national lockdown.

The book is an autobiography of former KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo's journey to Robben Island.

Once enrolled, 13 modules comprising of the introductory political content will prepare scholars who are interested in leadership positions with the necessary skills and knowledge, said the school in a statement.

The four main modules in the online course take students on a journey through the history of SA and that of the ANC, building the ANC, the government, and economic development.

“While working from home, the lockdown period also provides one with an opportunity to invest in their development through attainment of knowledge and skills that will ultimately ensure they have an enhanced understanding of how the world works,” said Masondo.

“Completion of the online course will also be an added advantage for ANC members selected as councillors in the upcoming local government elections [next year].

“Members of the ANC and broader public must exploit the Covid-19 national lockdown period as an opportunity to enrol for the school’s online political education course.”

