Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina 'backtracks' on threat to quit

02 June 2020 - 21:16 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina met with ANC regional executive committee on Tuesday following controversial tweets supporting EFF leader Julius Malema.
Image: Facebook/Mzwandile Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has apparently backtracked on his threats to quit his job after being "convinced" by top ANC regional leadership on Tuesday.

The apparent U-turn comes after he was called into a meeting by ANC Ekurhuleni regional leadership following his tweets supporting EFF leader Julius Malema.

A regional executive committee member said Masina backtracked after holding a meeting with other regional office bearers.

Masina and regional secretary TK Ncinza were not available for comment on Tuesday night.

Masina - in what could be viewed as a protest against his rebuking by the ANC head office, Luthuli House - dared the party to fire him and later allegedly threatened to quit his job.

