Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina 'backtracks' on threat to quit

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has apparently backtracked on his threats to quit his job after being "convinced" by top ANC regional leadership on Tuesday.

The apparent U-turn comes after he was called into a meeting by ANC Ekurhuleni regional leadership following his tweets supporting EFF leader Julius Malema.

A regional executive committee member said Masina backtracked after holding a meeting with other regional office bearers.

Masina and regional secretary TK Ncinza were not available for comment on Tuesday night.

Masina - in what could be viewed as a protest against his rebuking by the ANC head office, Luthuli House - dared the party to fire him and later allegedly threatened to quit his job.