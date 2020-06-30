Ventilation not always the best bet for Covid-19 patients: Zweli Mkhize

The avoidance of ventilation was among the newer clinical management protocols.

“This is because when one is very ill, they generate a fight-or-flight response. These hormones drive your body to work harder to breathe, your heart to beat faster to circulate oxygen and nutrients to a body that is demanding more, and for you to be able to pay attention to warning signs such as pain or heat,” said Mkhize.

“When we intubate a patient and ventilate them artificially, this has to be facilitated by sedation and a limited period of muscle relaxation. These processes remove, or significantly dampen, the fight-or-flight response and therefore remove the ability for the patient to physiologically cooperate with the interventions you are making as a doctor.”

He added that it was “always better” to have a patient who could “optimally mount these responses that lead to improved outcomes”.

“We soon expect the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19 to issue advisories on the use of high-flow oxygen for patients who are very ill but can be managed without intubation and ventilation.”

Dexamethasone 'reduces damage to lung tissue'

The minister also explained another of the new treatment protocols that was showing success: the prescription of dexamethasone. This, he said, “has shown that deaths can be reduced by a third for patients on ventilators and can also help patients who only need supplemental oxygen”.

Explaining why the medication appeared to work, Mkhize said: “The ‘spikes’ that have become a branding trademark of Covid-19 are made up of proteins that like to interact with a certain receptor, called the angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 receptor (or ACE-2), that is found in large amounts in the alveoli. This causes direct injury to the lung tissue due to a local inflammatory response.