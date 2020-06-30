Gauteng health department 'doing its best' as it prepares for the worst

The Gauteng health department said on Tuesday it is doing all it can to prepare for the looming peak in Covid-19 infections.

This assurance came as MEC Dr Bandile Masuku confirmed he suggested to the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) that some parts of the province be placed under an “intermittent” lockdown.

Nearly 40,000 infections have been recorded so far, with a significant spike in the past week or so. The province is expected to overtake the Western Cape to become the country's epicentre in days to come.

On Monday, the national health ministry said that of the more than 6,000 new cases of Covid-19 since Sunday, more than half were in Gauteng.