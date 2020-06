Gauteng health department 'doing its best' as it prepares for the worst

Asked if the province was ready to deal with the peak, Masuku said it was doing all it could to prepare for the tough times ahead. He said the private sector had been asked to intervene “when the time comes”.

“We are currently doing all we can to prepare as best as we can for the peak,” he said.

“We so far have five quarantine or isolation sites that are fully operational to help those who cannot isolate or quarantine at home. We have an agreement with the private sector for utilisation of their beds for when the time comes.”

A total of 2,376 people are currently hospitalised in public and private facilities in the province. The department has the capacity to accommodate more than 8,000 people.

“We are lucky so far that most people have not needed hospitalisation out of the total number of confirmed positive cases,” said the MEC.

While a decision has not yet been made on whether some parts of the province would return to hard lockdown, Masuku said this strategy had worked in other countries, “but ultimately such decisions lie with the NCCC”.

The department said it would continue procuring ventilators and other equipment and also ensure the availability of oxygen at hospitals as measures to deal with the increased infections.