PODCAST | What racial politics does the DA stand for in 2020?

02 July 2020 - 17:16 By Zimasa Matiwane, Zingisa Mvumvu, S'thembile Cele and Paige Muller
The DA's racial politics has been thrust into the spotlight by Helen Zille's comments, yet again.
DA federal chairperson Helen Zille has been at it again on Twitter - this time claiming that there are more racist laws under the current government than there were during apartheid.

These controversial comments have thrown the DA's racial politics into the spotlight, yet again. 

In this episode of the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the team discusses Zille's tweets and what her presence means for the seemingly aimless political party. The team also considers the political killings that continue to plague KwaZulu-Natal. 

