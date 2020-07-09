'He was a humble leader' - tributes pour in for ANC's Ricardo Mthembu
Many have described Mthembu as a humble public servant
South Africans have flooded social media to pay tribute to ANC leader, Ricardo Mthembu, who died on Wednesday. TimesLIVE reported he had been in intensive care for a few days with Covid-19 related complications.
Mthembu served as a mayor of KwaDukuza municipality for eight years but stepped down after the May 8 elections. Before his death, he was a member of the provincial legislature.
Acting mayor of KwaDukuza municipality Dolly Govender said his death has left a void among his colleagues and a responsibility to continue to champion the social issues he held close to his heart.
The EFF in the province also a issued a statement conveying condolences to Mthembu's family and colleagues.
“We pray that his family and colleagues find solace in this difficult period.”
These are some of the tributes shared on social media:
May your soul rest in peace Cde Ricardo Mthembu. ✊🏾 Ah covid-19 #Day104ofLockdown pic.twitter.com/8lQ6IXInWE— #ProudlySouthAfrican 🇿🇦 (@luckymanyuma) July 8, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend @ricardo_mthembu 💔#Covid19isGettingCloser pic.twitter.com/RgUvkQgtrc— Sizophila Mkhize (@SizophilaMkhize) July 8, 2020
ANC LOSES KZN spokesman Ricardo Mthembu- a humble soul, a humanitarian and was committed to fighting the ills we see daily. COVID-19 took him so fast. Rest in peace, dear friend. To you all, take no chances, COVID-19 comes without a warning.— Jay Jugwanth (@jugwanthj) July 8, 2020
Rest in eternal peace cde Ricardo Mthembu. Those of us who had the opportunity to interact with you when we were young we will always remember you fondly. pic.twitter.com/NBQ0yuBiHG— Lazola Ndamase (@Lazola_Ndamase) July 8, 2020
good night leadership ricardo mthembu our anc spokesperson in kzn💔💔💔💔💔💔 MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN PEACE— Xolanipeacefull54@gmail.com (@Xolanipeaceful6) July 8, 2020
🖤💚💛 ✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/zRxvAIfmAK
The dark cloud of death is hanging over our region, ILembe . Rest In Peace Ricardo Mthembu.— Zakhele Gumede (@zakheleg) July 8, 2020