'He was a humble leader' - tributes pour in for ANC's Ricardo Mthembu

Many have described Mthembu as a humble public servant

09 July 2020 - 09:25 By Cebelihle Bhengu
ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu, left, with ANC provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli. Mthembu died on Wednesday.
Image: Orrin Singh

South Africans have flooded social media to pay tribute to ANC leader, Ricardo Mthembu, who died on Wednesday. TimesLIVE reported he had been in intensive care for a few days with Covid-19 related complications.

Mthembu served as a mayor of KwaDukuza municipality for eight years but stepped down after the May 8 elections. Before his death, he was a member of the provincial legislature.

Acting mayor of KwaDukuza municipality Dolly Govender said his death has left a void among his colleagues and a responsibility to continue to champion the social issues he held close to his heart.  

The EFF in the province also a issued a statement conveying condolences to Mthembu's family and colleagues.

“We pray that his family and colleagues find solace in this difficult period.”

These are some of the tributes shared on social media:

