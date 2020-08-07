Health minister meets KZN traditional leaders over Covid-19 concerns

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu is concerned about the Amajuba district, in the province's interior, which has recorded an increase of about 3,000 Covid-19 cases in the past seven days.

The MEC and health minister Zweli Mkhize visited Niemeyer Hospital in Utrecht and Madadeni Hospital in Newcastle on Friday as part of Mkhize's two-day oversight visit to the province as it prepares to hit its peak in cases.

“As of today we are just above 5,000 cases which is very concerning because seven days ago we were only on 2,000 as a district, so it tells you that we are growing at a very high speed,” Simelane-Zulu said.

“The district of Amajuba is now fourth in the province's list of the highest infected districts while seven days ago it was the sixth,” she added.

The district has about 500 Covid-19 hospital beds and an additional 230 which will come from hotels and bed and breakfast establishments in the region.