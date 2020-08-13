Robert McBride’s cross-examination at state capture inquiry postponed, again

McBride has claimed at the commission that it was Nhleko who aided the removal of former Hawks head Anwa Dramat by subverting an Ipid investigation report that had cleared Dramat on the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals.

At the time, McBride’s application for a postponement was granted by Zondo, despite opposition from Nhleko who was ready to cross-examine his accuser.

On Thursday, the commission’s legal team asked that McBride’s cross-examination by Ncube be shelved until next Thursday because there were “logistical challenges” that led to a late submission of documents to Ncube.

McBride had implicated Ncube at the commission as having been part of the “Mabula Team”, a team of police officers led by Gen Ntebo Mabula that he claimed had been conducting a counter-investigation, targeting Ipid officers who were investigating disgraced former police commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane.

Zondo granted the postponement.

“I would have preferred that we continue. The fact there have been logistical challenges relating to the bundles from the commission side counts strongly in favour of a postponement,” said Zondo. “I have been kept abreast about the challenge and I know it is not the fault of the legal team but it is a pity that we find ourselves in this position.

“I will postpone the hearing of the evidence of Brig Ncube and cross-examination of Mr McBride which was meant to take place today. It will now take place next Thursday.”