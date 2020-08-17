IN QUOTES | Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on booze, gyms and social visits

Sale of alcohol

“The sale of alcohol at all off-sale and retail outlets is permitted with restrictions, on Monday to Thursday from 9am-5pm. Alcohol will be served also at restaurants, bars and taverns which are licensed. These establishments can operate with a maximum of 50 patrons, as long as their health and hygiene protocols are observed — including sanitising, washing of hands and social distancing.”

Gyms and tourism activities

“Gyms and fitness centres are also permitted to conduct business, with a maximum of 50 people at a time. The resumption of water-based activities and certain categories of tourism activities, including boat-based whale watching, scuba diving [and] shark cage diving ... are also open subject to health protocols.”

Social visits

“As long as there are no more than 10 visitors at a time and health protocols of wearing masks, sanitisation, washing of hands and safe social distancing are observed. Older people are at risk and their mortality rate is high. So it is important that when you visit, you still stick to the protocols.”

Gatherings

“Funerals and weddings are now permitted, as long as there are no more than 50 people gathered. The night vigils are still not permitted. Funerals are still limited to 50 people wearing masks and washing hands. We must exercise more caution and be more vigilant than before.”