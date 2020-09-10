'Zola Tsotsi is a bully': Eskom board battle laid bare at state capture inquiry

Former Eskom board member Venete Klein has accused her erstwhile colleague Zola Tsotsi of being a "bully" who must carry most of the blame for the wrongs at the power utility when he was chairperson.

Klein was testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday.

Her accusation contradicts Tsotsi's testimony before the commission, in which he claimed the Eskom board ganged up against him.

But Klein said Tsotsi had it coming when he was pushed out of the Eskom board on March 30 2015 because he had been "bullying" the rest of his colleagues into making the wrong decisions.

Klein charged that Tsotsi was known to withhold information from his colleagues and shut down dissenting board members during meetings.