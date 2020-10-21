Ramaphosa admits recovery plan may not be new but asks: 'Why the grandstanding?'

Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the economic reconstruction and recovery plan he presented to parliament last week “may not sound new”, but “political grandstanding” on it was unwarranted.

In a spirited defence of his widely criticised plan, Ramaphosa said opposition party leaders and MPs needed to decide if they wanted to see the country remaining in a “state of paralysis” or to rally behind his efforts to pull the economy out of the ravages of Covid-19.

Ramaphosa was addressing a hybrid sitting of parliament on Wednesday as he closed a debate by MPs from the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces after his presentation of the economic recovery plan.

Opposition parties have overwhelmingly rejected Ramaphosa's plan, which includes spending more than R100bn to create 800,000 public sector job opportunities in the next years, as nothing new and the recycling of old ideas.