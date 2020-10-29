Taxi lekgotla must change perceptions of industry, Ramaphosa says - as some don't pitch

The formalisation, regulation and economic empowerment of the taxi industry is at the forefront of government's endeavours to improve the industry, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

“This three-pronged strategy reflects the recommendations of the National Taxi Task Team set up in 1995 to look at the challenges facing the industry - 25 years later, we are taking stock of how far we have come,” he said.

Ramaphosa was addressing the national taxi lekgotla held in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Thursday. The three-day lekgotla is meant to address challenges faced by the industry and achieve consensus on its future.

Ramaphosa said a number of challenges that had tarnished the reputation of the industry had to be addressed.

“These include the issue of labour relations and allegations of exploitation of workers, the high number of road accidents involving taxis, the industry's response to the rise of e-hailing services and compliance with tax laws.