IN QUOTES | Alleged bribes, 'lies' and tender irregularities: 5 responses from SAA's Yakhe Kwinana

Former SAA board member and SAA Technical (SAAT) board chairperson Yakhe Kwinana denied that she was open to being persuaded by an American aviation company, AAR, when she accepted an invitation to the US.

She was in the hot seat again on Tuesday as state capture commission evidence leader Kate Hofmeyr and chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, quizzed her about the allegations of tender irregularities at SAA and corruption.

Among issues in focus was the SAAT tender which was contested by AAR with other service providers. Kwinana testified that she went to the US to make sure that the company had the right resources and infrastructure. She said her visit did not influence the outcome of the tender because the company did not get selected.

Hofmeyr argued that after her US trip, SAA retracted the tender and instead got into a memorandum of understanding with AAR. Asked whether she did not think that was problematic, Kwinana said: “I did not see that as problematic.”