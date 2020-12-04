Integrity and credibility of leaked matric question papers 'irrevocably compromised'

While 195 pupils were found with the leaked maths paper, Motshekga said some of the key findings from the ongoing investigations were that the viral spread of information on the cyber networks made it virtually impossible to accurately identify the number of pupils that had had access to the leaked question papers, she said.

An unpopular decision to restore public confidence

Basic education department chief director of examination Rufus Poliah explained that when the department presented its report to the quality assurance agency, Umalusi, it was clear that the investigation into the leaked papers was not complete and could not be completed given the nature of the medium that was used to transmit the question paper.

“Umalusi also agreed that the full extent of the spread of the two question papers has not been determined and cannot be determined conclusively in the limited time we have available,” said Poliah.

“Therefore Umalusi concluded that the integrity and credibility of the two leaked question papers has been irrevocably compromised.

“Unfortunately if we want to restore public confidence we had to then take possibly that which is regarded as an unpopular decision,” he added.