'That will be nice': Malema responds to AfriForum's new hate speech case against him

EFF leader Julius Malema has seemingly responded to AfriForum's new charges of hate speech against him and his party with light enthusiasm.

The lobby group announced on Thursday that it submitted charges to the Equality Court against Malema for his members allegedly singing “Kill the Boer, Kill the Farmer” in Senekal, Free State.

The charges were filed at the Johannesburg high court, which sits as the Equality Court, for the party's members and leadership singing the controversial song outside the Senekal magistrate’s court in October. This was during the bail hearing of suspects accused of murdering farm manager Brendin Horner.

Responding to a news report that suggested advocate Gerrie Nel may lead AfriForum's case, Malema said he was excited at the opportunity to lock horns.