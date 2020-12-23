Bheki Cele vs alcohol: 10 times the police minister spoke against booze

Police minister Bheki Cele's distaste for alcohol consumption and distribution during the height of lockdown sure set Mzansi abuzz this year.

From the onset, after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a 21-day lockdown from March 26 to curb the spread of Covid-19, Cele made his stance known.

Here is what he had to say about alcohol:

Welcoming liquor ban

In March, six days before the country went into lockdown, Cele welcomed the liquor ban, saying it would reduce crimes such as murder and rape.

At the time, Cele said statistics revealed many crimes were committed by drunk people during the early hours on weekends.

“Also we pick up a lot of dead bodies around three in the morning coming from shebeens, so if we shut down at 6pm, it will have a positive affect,” he said. “There is a good relationship between crime and coronavirus. You must remember alcohol is causing a lot of crime.”