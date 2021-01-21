Opposition parties pay tribute to 'brave' and 'generous' Jackson Mthembu

Having served in parliament with Mthembu, even on opposite sides of the political divide, Steenhuisen said he knew him “as a man of integrity, and someone who managed to see the bigger picture and the greater cause”.

“He was always prepared to do what it took to find solutions to whatever impasse we might have been facing in the house. If this meant meeting up long after the working day was done to thrash out the details of an agreement, then Jackson would do so in a heartbeat,” said Steenhuisen.

Despite his access to power and influence, Mthembu was never caught in any scandals of corruption, the EFF said in its tribute to the minister.

“With decisiveness, he always provided logical and sound leadership which often transcended how narrow partisan loyalties define parliamentary politics,” the party said through spokesperson Delisile Ngwenya.

“The dedication of minister Jackson Mthembu was demonstrated through his principled participation in the struggle against the nonsensical apartheid regime, as a student leader, a youth activist, as a workers’ leader, community leader — and certainly without entitlement for individual benefits.”

The EFF praised Mthembu, who it said refused to take part in the disbandment of the then ANC Youth League at the time it was led by current EFF leader Julius Malema. “When factionalists called him to testify against leader of the youth league with the sole aim of convicting and thereafter banishing them from the organisation, Comrade Mthembu went to testify in defence of the youth league leaders,” Ngwenya said.

The African Transformation Movement called on South Africans to honour Mthembu by adhering to the lockdown regulations.