IN QUOTES | Ramaphosa says Jackson Mthembu was a man of 'great courage' and a principled leader

Mthembu was respected across political party lines

“We have lost a man who was able to transcend political differences and to reach out and forge alliances in pursuit of a common goal. He was a person who was admired and respected across political party lines. We need more men and women like him ... He was greatly respected and loved by his family, community, colleagues in the ANC and fellow members in parliament.”

I have lost a friend

“As for me, I have lost not just a dependable colleague and a comrade, I have lost a dear friend and it is a loss I feel most keenly. Minister Mthembu had many virtues that I have observed over the many years of our working together and friendship. He was generous in spirit and had a charming personality, as all those who interacted with him and met him would be able to testify.”