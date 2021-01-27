Politics

National coronavirus command council meets amid declining Covid-19 infection rate

27 January 2021 - 13:31 By Kgothatso Madisa and Andisiwe Makinana
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be meeting with the national coronavirus command council on Wednesday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will be meeting with the national coronavirus command council on Wednesday.
Image: GCIS

SA's national coronavirus command council is holding what government sources have described as a “regular” meeting.

The meeting comes as the rate of infections has been on a steady decline in the past week.

The government is pulling out all the stops to secure the arrival of the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines, which were expected to land in the country before the end of January to be administered to health workers as part of the government rollout strategy.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams on Wednesday confirmed the NCCC meeting but could not be drawn into giving any additional information.

The meeting comes as the government remains under pressure from liquor traders and the restaurant industry to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol, but government insiders have insisted that this was unlikely to change any time soon.

SA records 680 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours, and 6,000 new cases

SA recorded 680 new Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the fifth-highest daily number of fatalities linked to the coronavirus.
News
16 hours ago

The booze industry, including winemakers and SA Breweries, has pleaded with the government to reconsider the alcohol ban that is heavily denting their revenues.

SA Breweries this month announced that it was cancelling R2.5bn in planned capital investments due to the ban on alcohol sales. It further announced in the past week that it was laying off more than 500 temporary staff members who received their last pay cheques on Friday.

Insiders said no major decisions were expected from Wednesday’s meeting but that further consultations with a range of stakeholders were due to be held during the week.

The meetings of the NCCC and related consultative gatherings usually culminate in a public address by President Cyril Ramaphosa which he uses to announced new measures to tackle Covid-19.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pretoria restaurateur threatens to sue after police arrest employee who served nonalcoholic drinks

A Pretoria-based businessman has threatened to sue the state after police detained his employee for eight hours on Friday night, for serving what he ...
News
7 hours ago

Open the beaches and let the wine flow, Winde pleads with Ramaphosa

Thousands of jobs and billions of rand are haemorrhaging from the Western Cape’s economy, premier Alan Winde said on Tuesday as he called for a ...
Politics
22 hours ago

More than 7,000 arrested in KZN for contravening lockdown regulations

More than 7,000 people who allegedly flouted level 3 lockdown regulations have been arrested at KwaZulu-Natal Covid-19 hotspots in less than a month.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zuma gave the woema to the SSA’s dirtiest dealings, state capture probe told Politics
  2. Gwede Mantashe Foundation axes its COO Politics

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X