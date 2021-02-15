WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission resumes in week in which Jacob Zuma is meant to testify
15 February 2021 - 10:15
The state capture inquiry is meant to hear testimony from former president Jacob Zuma this week.
But will Zuma show up? It appeared from news reports on Monday that this was unlikely.
The former president has maintained his defiance and said he would not appear before the Zondo commission from Monday.
He cited his kinship to deputy chief justice and inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo as the reason for his stance. He has accused Zondo of bias.
TimesLIVE