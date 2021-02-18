From vaccine rollout to GBV: four highlights from Alan Winde's Sopa

Gender-based violence (GBV), rebuilding the economy, vaccination rollout and load-shedding are among the priorities of the Western Cape government.

This is according to the province's premier Alan Winde, who delivered the state of the province address (Sopa) on Wednesday.

Winde addressed the province as health workers received 13,000 of the 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines which arrived in SA on Tuesday. President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize were at Khayelitsha Hospital, where they received their jabs.

In his address, the premier said the Western Cape is geared for a successful vaccine rollout programme.