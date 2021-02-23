SABC funding takes centre stage as broadcaster presents annual report

Funding the SABC became a hot topic in parliament again when the public broadcaster presented its annual report on Tuesday.

This coincided with the SABC grappling with a restructuring process that will see hundreds of employees lose their jobs due to its financial constraints.

In a presentation to the communications portfolio committee, the SABC showed it was making progress in dealing with irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

However, it was the remarks from deputy communications minister Pinky Kekana that caught the ears of the committee. She said her department had approached President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist with the funding structure of the SABC.

“There has been an engagement with the president to say, having looked at the challenges the public is confronted with, we need experts to start to engage the public.

“The president is going to look at that, to see if can he put together a team who can start to engage publicly on how we should take [forward] the funding model for the SABC so we don’t come from time to time to ask for money,” said Kekana.