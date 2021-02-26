Significant progress made with ECD relief fund, says minister Lindiwe Zulu

Since the launch of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Employment Stimulus Relief Fund at the beginning of February, more than 27,000 applications from ECD programmes with more than 117,000 employees have been recorded, says the social development department.

“This is a significant achievement and also demonstrates how technology can assist in creating access to government services.

“It is the first time in the history of the ECD sector that we are able to have such accurate information on ECD programmes and the size of the workforce,” said social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

The main aim of the ECD relief fund – an emergency fund of R496m – was to offer relief to all types ECD services including ECD centres and non-centre based ECD programmes.

Over the past few months, the ECD sector has been in desperate need of financial support from the social development department as many ECD services were forced to shut while other operators of ECD services had `been unable to pay their staff during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.