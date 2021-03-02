John Steenhuisen vs Mmusi Maimane: Inside the former colleagues’ heated exchange

The squabble between former colleagues John Steenhuisen and Mmusi Maimane continues to play out in public following a back-and-forth spat over who was to blame for the DA’s poor electoral showing in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

It started after Steenhuisen told Sunday Times the DA was considering to work with the ANC should there be no outright winner in 2024 elections.

Steenhuisen has previously served as Maimane's chief whip until he quit as party leader in October 2019.

In the interview Steenhuisen said the DA was keen to work with a “reformist” in the ANC, such as President Cyril Ramaphosa, to lift SA out of the doldrums.

According to Steenhuisen, the DA was anticipating an eventual split in the governing party which would allow those who share the same values as the official opposition to come together.

He also blamed the party’s ineffective campaign in the 2019 national and provincial elections on former leader Maimane, saying that was the reason the party lost support.