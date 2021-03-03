Politics

DA's Solly Msimanga slams premier David Makhura - ‘he is unfit to lead Gauteng’

03 March 2021 - 10:26
DA Gauteng legislature caucus leader Solly Msimanga said premier David Makhura is unfit to govern. File photo.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga said provincial premier David Makhura is unfit to hold office.

He made the remarks in the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday during a debate of a motion of no confidence against Makhura. 

Among the reasons cited by Msimanga was the Gauteng personal protective equipment (PPE) corruption scandal in Makhura has since been cleared by the Special Tribunal.

“Premier Makhura has been implicated in the Gauteng department of health PPE scandal by former Gauteng health department CFO Kabelo Lehloenya, who stated in an affidavit to the Special Tribunal that Makhura’s office gave her the names of the companies to appoint for the supply and delivery of PPE in the province,” said Msimanga.

Solly Msimanga cries 'freedom' after being elected Gauteng DA leader

Former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been elected as the new leader of the DA in Gauteng.
Politics
3 months ago

Makhura found himself at the centre of the PPE scandal after he was cited in the tribunal judgment as having given Lehloenya a list of companies to receive PPE contracts.

Makhura launched an application to the tribunal judge to seek correction of paragraphs 14 and 24 to clarify Lehloenya received the list from the office of the premier, and not the premier himself. The amended judgment includes the words “office of” before “premier”.  

Makhura survived the no-confidence motion, which Msimanga attributed to “cadre deployment” in the ruling party. He said the outcome does not change his view that Makhura is unfit to govern.

“It is clear the ANC-led government in Gauteng remains committed to cadre deployment and will do anything in their power to ensure premier Makhura remains in office, despite his government failing to exercise proper fiscal control and government,” he said.

