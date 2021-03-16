WATCH | Youth League responds to 'ANC marching against itself' backlash

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) activist Lindokuhle Xulu has slammed those questioning whether the ANC is marching against itself amid countrywide student protests.

“That is a worrying question and it is opportunistically used by people who want to silence the youth league and render it irrelevant. The ANCYL is the lobby group within the ANC, it is the wing of the ANC,” he told Newzroom Afrika on Monday.

The broadcaster reported that Xulu joined students who marched to the offices of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) in Cape Town to demand that it address issues related to a lack of funding for the 2021 academic year.