Fees protests to continue: here is what you need to know

The national shutdown of the country's universities is set to continue until all the demands of the SA Union of Students (Saus) are met.

The decision comes after what the union described as an unsuccessful meeting with the minister of higher education Blade Nzimande and student representative councils from the country's universities.

The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is not joining the shutdown as its students have yet to complete the 2020 academic year.

Here is what you need to know:

15 demands to be met

Last week, the union shared a list of 15 demands that were supposed to have been met by Friday.

Among its demands, it asked the minister to clear all historical debt for all students, allow registration for academically and financially deserving students, no financial and academic exclusion, and a solid plan for missing middle student funding.

“Should Minister Blade Nzimande fail to respond positively to the list of demands, SRCs have given Saus a clear mandate to engage with Savetsa (union representing TVET colleges) and all student political formations in preparation for rolling mass actions and a national shutdown of all higher education institutions from March 15,” a statement read.

“As a student union, we can no longer watch while students are turned into criminals for fighting for free education — something that was promised by the state. Free education should not be a death sentence,” the union added.