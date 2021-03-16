Fees protests to continue: here is what you need to know
The national shutdown of the country's universities is set to continue until all the demands of the SA Union of Students (Saus) are met.
The decision comes after what the union described as an unsuccessful meeting with the minister of higher education Blade Nzimande and student representative councils from the country's universities.
The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) is not joining the shutdown as its students have yet to complete the 2020 academic year.
Here is what you need to know:
15 demands to be met
Last week, the union shared a list of 15 demands that were supposed to have been met by Friday.
Among its demands, it asked the minister to clear all historical debt for all students, allow registration for academically and financially deserving students, no financial and academic exclusion, and a solid plan for missing middle student funding.
“Should Minister Blade Nzimande fail to respond positively to the list of demands, SRCs have given Saus a clear mandate to engage with Savetsa (union representing TVET colleges) and all student political formations in preparation for rolling mass actions and a national shutdown of all higher education institutions from March 15,” a statement read.
“As a student union, we can no longer watch while students are turned into criminals for fighting for free education — something that was promised by the state. Free education should not be a death sentence,” the union added.
Nzimande responds
Responding to the demands, Nzimande said the department was “not in a financial position” to support the tertiary institutions in clearing student debt.
Nzimande stated that the department was aware of students whose families could not keep up with fee payments and those who had been affected by the pandemic.
“However, institutions also have to remain financially sustainable to continue to operate effectively, and financial decisions are made at the level of university councils.
“The historic debt of National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) qualifying students is being addressed through a process between NSFAS and institutions. Nsfas-qualifying students with historic debt are able to register when they sign an acknowledgment of debt (AOD) form, while the process is under way,” the minister said.
Saus rejects Nzimande's response
Saus rejected Nzimande's response, saying it was unsatisfactory and offered no tangible solutions.
“We see these responses as a 'check box' exercise, unsatisfactory and with no tangible solutions to address the 15 demands submitted. This is also a testament to the lack of urgency and commitment by the ministry to amicably resolve these issues without exposing students to brutal protests,” said Saus.
The union said the shutdown will continue until all the demands are met and will be based on unity and not political affiliations.
“We have already met the student political organisations and we will continue to engage them to ensure that students are united and work together as a collective,” said Saus.
“We must make it clear to the public that we are against the burning of buildings, destruction of infrastructure and violence. We call upon all students to participate in this shutdown peacefully.”
Stern warning to vice-chancellors of universities
Saus issued a stern warning to vice-chancellors of universities, saying that should they suspend or expel SRC members or students they will be dealt with.
Wits university SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka said it could take “a month” of student protests before demands are met.
“We're continuing [with protests] the rest of the week, until our demands are met. The week might not be enough to address out demands. — we might need a month,” said Mfeka.
SA weighs in
On social media, the hashtag #NationalShutdown topped the trending list as many weighed in on it.
Here is a snapshot of what was said:
In 2007 I was part of the Wits student protest led by SRC of Mbali Hlophe& Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. We ducked rubber bullets, rolled bins on the campus& closed off entrances. Fees were not my problem, I was funded by Anglo Coal but injustice has always been my problem. #NationalShutdown— Lukhona Mnguni (@LukhonaMnguni) March 15, 2021
The #NationalShutdown could have been prevented if we had competent leaders, both the SRC and at a parliamentary level. It is also no use beating around the bush, Blade Ndzimande MUST step down with IMMEDIATE EFFECT. Remove the root of the tree instead of attacking the branches!— that girl. 🦋 (@Tems_stan) March 15, 2021
The shooting in Braamfontein by the Police are getting out of hands. That on the video does not look like a rubber bullet #NationalShutdown pic.twitter.com/85fLA941om— A failed Bicycle Mechanic. (@GodfreyLetlalo) March 15, 2021
University is for free in countries such as France, Germany, Morocco, Kenya, Egypt & many others. If the ANC stop stealing our money, there will be more than enough money to give free education to all students. So, I support the #NationalShutdown— Thuso van Zyl (@Thuso1Africa) March 15, 2021
#NationalShutdown The Police are back at it again, shooting and arresting us 😭😭— Jewel🇮🇹 (@lasrbreath) March 15, 2021
When the cops are tired of shooting at us and we are tired of running 😭we just want free education— tshitimbi mukondi (@TshitimbiM) March 15, 2021
An outstanding fee stands before me and my goal🙏#NationalShutdown
As students protesting in peace we ask and please that police stop shooting at students and go focus on the increasing of GBV #NationalShutdown— I.am.sne (@Cheesec69879266) March 15, 2021
There should be a petition to remove The Minister of Higher Education and The Police. #NationalShutdown— TenTimes (@SiphoGi68520494) March 15, 2021
So baffled that our police as well as our police commissioner handle the protest for education like this!— TK Masilo (@tkofficialza) March 15, 2021
The government keeps showing us what they think of us by how they handle EVERY PRESSING MATTER. If they don’t want to listen, Shut it down til they do! #NationalShutdown ✊🏿