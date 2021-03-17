Good move or bad call? SA weighs in on inquiry to investigate public protector Mkhwebane

Politicians and civilians had mixed responses to MPs voting in favour of establishing an inquiry to investigate public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office.

History was made on Tuesday when 275 MPs voted for the investigation while 40 voted against it, making Mkhwebane the first leader of a Chapter 9 institution to face an inquiry.

The outcome was seen by some as a victory for the DA.

In February last year, DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone questioned Mkhwebane’s understanding of the law and her mandate. She called for the establishment of an inquiry to investigate her capabilities as the public protector.

An investigation into Mkhwebane found “substantial prima facie” evidence of incompetence on her part, TimesLIVE reported.

DA MPs, including leader John Steenhuisen and Mazonne, welcomed the outcome of the vote, while EFF MPs slammed the ruling party for “voting with the DA”.

The red berets and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa were among opposition parties who opposed the inquiry.