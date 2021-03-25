Politics

'Student lives are not a soapie': Maimane condemns comparison of protests to 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

25 March 2021 - 11:32
Mmusi Maimane has condemned the comparison of student protest to a TV soapie. File photo.
Mmusi Maimane has condemned the comparison of student protest to a TV soapie. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has added his voice to the growing condemnation of higher education minister Blade Nzimande's comparison of the student protests to US soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Student lives are not a soapie! Our greatest betrayal of the future is our treatment of the youth,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Nzimande told MPs and the SA Union of Students (SAUS) on Tuesday he is concerned about national shutdowns as it contributes to a further loss of time for the 2021 academic year.

The minister was addressing parliament’s higher education and training portfolio committee about the challenges in the higher education sector.

Responding to a question about student protests, the minister said: “I am as concerned as you are, every year it's like a soapie now you know — The Bold and The Beautiful.

Ntumba postmortem 'shows police were violent and cruel', says Ipid investigator

Mthokozisi Ntumba's postmortem confirmed that he died of a firearm injury to the chest, according to an affidavit from an Ipid investigator.
News
5 hours ago

“Every beginning of the year there is instability ... If we can ensure the issue of the missing middle, we can ensure every year we focus on teaching and learning rather than focus on other things,” he said.

Students have been protesting against what they call financial exclusion. They want all historical debts to be cleared.

Trade union federation Saftu called for the minister's resignation on Thursday morning.

“It is disconcerting for the minister to be calling the fight for free education and against financial exclusions The Bold and the Beautiful soapie. For a minister who is the general secretary of the Communist Party to make remarks that undermine the efforts of students to free quality education and underplay the need for such education is shameful,” said the union.

The minister's remarks triggered wide-ranging condemnation from social media users, causing some to reflect on the killing of Mthokozisi Ntumba. Ntumba was an innocent bystander who was killed two weeks ago at the height of the Wits university protests.

This is what people had to say:

MORE:

Blade Nzimande calls for end to national shutdown by students

The country is facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections which may cause further delays in the academic year for universities, parliament heard on ...
Politics
1 day ago

Student union claims ‘partial victory’ in fees protests and vows to fight on

While some universities have agreed to register students despite unpaid debt, the SA Union of Students, which is spearheading the latest protests, ...
News
21 hours ago

WATCH | Five stabbed in clashes between EFF and Sasco at Durban University of Technology

Five students were stabbed during violent clashes allegedly between members of the EFF student command and the South African Students Congress at the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. ANC splinter group could get out of hand, warns senior party member Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics
  3. ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway Politics

Latest Videos

'Bail will spark more protests': Cops accused of killing Ntumba remain in ...
From 'shut up' to 'sit down!', Gordhan's cross examination gets heated at state ...
X