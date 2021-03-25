'Student lives are not a soapie': Maimane condemns comparison of protests to 'The Bold and the Beautiful'

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has added his voice to the growing condemnation of higher education minister Blade Nzimande's comparison of the student protests to US soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful.

“Student lives are not a soapie! Our greatest betrayal of the future is our treatment of the youth,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Nzimande told MPs and the SA Union of Students (SAUS) on Tuesday he is concerned about national shutdowns as it contributes to a further loss of time for the 2021 academic year.

The minister was addressing parliament’s higher education and training portfolio committee about the challenges in the higher education sector.

Responding to a question about student protests, the minister said: “I am as concerned as you are, every year it's like a soapie now you know — The Bold and The Beautiful.