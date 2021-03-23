Politics

Blade Nzimande calls for end to national shutdown by students

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
23 March 2021 - 15:41
Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande said fees protests by students have become a regular event at the beginning of every year. File photo.
Higher education, science and innovation minister Blade Nzimande said fees protests by students have become a regular event at the beginning of every year. File photo.
Image: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to students to end their national shutdown over registration at universities.

He was addressing parliament’s higher education and training portfolio committee on Tuesday.

“The shutdown must be called off as soon as possible because we are worried the academic year is already short,” he said.

Nzimande was glad some universities had managed to resolve the registration issue which led to students engaging in protests. “The sooner we start with the academic year, the better,” he said.

Nzimande said his other worry was that the country was facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, which may cause further delays in the academic year.

Scrapping student debt will kill us, say universities

SA's 26 universities are scrambling to find ways to reduce the impact of the student debt of between R5bn and R7bn on their operations.
News
2 days ago

He was concerned that the protests had become a regular feature.

“Every year, it’s like a soap, The Bold and the Beautiful. Every beginning of the year there is instability,” he said.

Nzimande said he was hoping to resolve the issue of the “missing middle” to avoid instability in higher education.

He said as far as obligations were concerned, the government had met its obligations.

“The heart of the issue is as simple as this: National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) students are catered for, which is government’s policy with the means test, which is family income of R350,000 per annum. That is catered for and dealt with.”

He said the country continued to have free education for the poor and working class but the challenge was currently with the “missing middle”.

Nzimande said the department was engaging with vice-chancellors from the different universities. He said he was collecting data from universities to first understand the nature of the debt to see if it could be written off.

In the same meeting, student leaders from the SA Union of Students called on the police to stop using rubber bullets to disperse students. This follows the recent death of bystander Mthokozisi Ntumba during a fees protest near Wits University in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Student housing risks in new focus

Pressure on funding could mean trouble for off-campus rentals
Business
2 days ago

#FeesMustFall: How Lasizwe & friends raised more R2-million for student fees

What started off as R10,000 grew to R100,000 in 15 hours, and R400,000 in less than 24 hours.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Q&A with Wits SRC president Mpendulo Mfeka

Chris Barron asked Wits student representative council president and protest leader Mpendulo Mfeka ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | So, suddenly no one knows Gupta pal Essa? Let’s look at the evidence Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Molefe put up quite a fight, but Myburgh knocked him out anyway Politics
  3. That’s not NEC, Ace: You can’t tell ANC how to vote on Mkhwebane, say MPs Politics

Latest Videos

Second US mass shooting in a week: Ten die in Colorado bloodshed as gunman ...
Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
X