Blade Nzimande calls for end to national shutdown by students

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has appealed to students to end their national shutdown over registration at universities.

He was addressing parliament’s higher education and training portfolio committee on Tuesday.

“The shutdown must be called off as soon as possible because we are worried the academic year is already short,” he said.

Nzimande was glad some universities had managed to resolve the registration issue which led to students engaging in protests. “The sooner we start with the academic year, the better,” he said.

Nzimande said his other worry was that the country was facing a third wave of Covid-19 infections, which may cause further delays in the academic year.