Ban booze immediately, says Malema ahead of Ramaphosa’s address

EFF leader Julius Malema has made an impassioned plea to President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately ban alcohol sales ahead of the Easter weekend.

This comes as Ramaphosa is due to address the nation at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

Malema insinuated that alcohol was a contributing factor to many of SA’s problems, and suggested that if sales were banned until next Tuesday, there would be less damage.

There would be “no accidents and no spread of the coronavirus”, he said, because alcohol “is a big problem and the trauma units are going be free, allowing hospitals to deal with a possible rise of a third wave” of Covid-19 infections.