R300m for artists was 'over committed' not looted: Nathi Mthethwa

Explaining what he meant by over commitment of the funds, Mthethwa said there were artists who were paid double, while some were paid more than what they were supposed to get.

“This is the crux of the problem and this is where we need action and where we are going to take action.”

The minister announced that senior management at the NAC had been suspended after the blunder, but said this was not enough. He has since instituted a forensic investigation.

“I have instructed the department to do a deep forensic investigation about this matter so that whoever transgressed in mismanaging funds is brought to book,” he said.

“We are going to do that and we are promising in an uncompromising way that we are going to pursue this to the bitter end, to ensure that at the end of the day, creatives who are suffering today and are protesting all over the country, who have been done an injustice with this action, those who did that have to face the full wrath of the system and the law.