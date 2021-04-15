Mashaba sets his sights on eThekwini, willing to work with DA to oppose ANC

Johannesburg, where he was previously mayor under the DA, Tshwane metro, where crumbling service delivery has often been attributed to instability brought on by coalitions, and Ekurhuleni, where the ANC governs with the help of the AIC, were top of his list.

However, Mashaba believes that Action SA stands a chance in eThekwini too, and through working with other political parties including the DA, the ANC can be removed from power.

When Mashaba left the DA, he said, “The DA no longer represents a party that is able to achieve what I desire most, a movement that can save South Africa, unseat the ANC and deliver one South Africa for all.”

According to Mashaba, the provincial chairperson, Makhosi Khoza, and the KZN team said the number of people who did not vote recently in eThekwini were mainly the youth, who are the biggest casualties of mismanagement in the city.

“Our campaign strategy is to attract those people who had already given up on voting and, through the People’s Dialogue, we reached people who gave us a mandate to start this political party. South Africans are just looking for an alternative.”

TimesLIVE