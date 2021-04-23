ANC MPs take action against Pemmy Majodina

A group of ANC MPs are launching a three-pronged action against their parliamentary boss Pemmy Majodina over the personal protective equipment (PPE) deal the ANC caucus awarded to her son.

TimesLIVE can reveal the plan includes laying a criminal charge with the police, reporting Majodina to the public protector and to parliament’s ethics committee for investigation.

On Friday morning ANC MP Lawrence McDonald said he was on his way to the central police station in Cape Town, where he would open a case of fraud and corruption in terms of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and as per section 217 of the constitution, which McDonald claims was contravened in the transaction.

The section deals with procurement and prescribes that a fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective system should be followed during procurement.

“As ANC members, we must not shy away from taking people to task, especially people in leadership positions,” said McDonald.