New ANCYL task team wants action against 'embarrassing' NEC members

The newly appointed ANC National Youth Task Team (NYTT) is calling for a disciplinary hearing of senior ANC leaders Enoch Godongwana and Tony Yengeni after their “embarrassing” behaviour during a heated national executive committee (NEC) meeting last month.

The team also wants the entire leadership of the powerful decision-making structure to attend the party's political school.

The call comes after Godongwana and Yengeni were kicked out of the meeting after they both forgot to mute their gadgets and were heard discussing the contents of the meeting on their phones with third parties. Among other issues, the meeting discussed the adoption of the “step-aside” rule for all leaders facing criminal charges.

Addressing the media at party HQ Luthuli House on Monday, the national convener of the NYTT, Nonceba Mhlauli, lamented the pair's behaviour. The issue was reportedly brought to the attention of party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

“We made it very clear to the president [Ramaphosa] when he came to address us that what happened in the NEC meeting and the behaviour of members of the NEC was embarrassing, and that every one of them ought to be embarrassed about what happened.