'Suspending Magashule is not enough': 5 reactions from politicians on step-aside saga
Several politicians have weighed in on the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Magashule was suspended by the ruling party this week after his refusal to willingly step aside, after corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier.
TimesLIVE reported that Magashule's suspension letter was signed off by his deputy, Jessie Duarte, who was communicating the decision of the NWC.
In it, Duarte said Magashule was temporarily suspended from May 3 until the final outcome of his court proceedings. She also told Magashule he was not expected to perform any of his duties during his suspension.
However, he will still receive his salary and all the other benefits that come with his employment. He earns about R130,000 a month.
Weighing in on the suspension, former apartheid president FW de Klerk's foundation welcomed the decision.
“The decision can be seen as a consolidation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s power within the ANC in the ongoing factional battles between President Ramaphosa on the one side and former president Jacob Zuma and Ace Magashule on the other,” said the foundation.
“It should also be welcomed as an important — and long-overdue — step to tackle corruption and take stern action against top ANC officials who stand accused of serious offences. The ANC’s factional battles have been negatively impacting governance and effective service delivery for far too long.”
On social media, other politicians, including One SA movement leader Mmusi Maimane and Action SA leader Herman Mashaba, reacted to the suspension.
Here is what they had to say.
'We have an ANC problem'
A much needed reminder.
pic.twitter.com/qL2ZYYHUyy
'It’s time to unseat the ANC'
I've given up on trying to understand the dynamics of the ANC.
All I know is that this isn’t serving us, the people of South Africa.
This is all about personal enrichment and who gets to loot what. Nothing else.
It’s time to unseat the ANC. It’s that simple. #AceMagashule pic.twitter.com/6rWbhYImow
'Suspending Magashule is not enough'
Suspending #AceMagashule from the ANC is not enough, Ramaphosa and the ANC must hand over all compelling evidence at their disposal to law enforcement agencies for Ace's corrupt dealings and ensure that he is put behind bars.
Free State residents deserve justice.
Free State residents deserve justice. 🇿🇦
'May the best team win'
Crisis is the word . It's a question of time when will this war takes place in courts. The courts will interpret the step - aside NASREC Resolution , for the comrades who seem to be having different views. May the best team win.