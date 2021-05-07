'Suspending Magashule is not enough': 5 reactions from politicians on step-aside saga

Several politicians have weighed in on the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Magashule was suspended by the ruling party this week after his refusal to willingly step aside, after corruption charges brought against him relating to a multimillion-rand Free State asbestos eradication tender awarded during his tenure as premier.

TimesLIVE reported that Magashule's suspension letter was signed off by his deputy, Jessie Duarte, who was communicating the decision of the NWC.

In it, Duarte said Magashule was temporarily suspended from May 3 until the final outcome of his court proceedings. She also told Magashule he was not expected to perform any of his duties during his suspension.

However, he will still receive his salary and all the other benefits that come with his employment. He earns about R130,000 a month.