POLL | Should the ANC charge Ace Magashule for his defiance?
Suspended ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule defied the ruling party on Monday when he addressed supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court, where former president Jacob Zuma appeared on corruption and racketeering charges.
Magashule was temporarily suspended after he refused to step aside from his position along with other leaders who have been formally charged for corruption and other serious crimes. He was expected to voluntarily vacate his position at the end of April.
In a suspension letter issued by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, Magashule was barred from publicly speaking on behalf of the party and from lobbying anyone on its behalf.
He is also barred from speaking on any matter involving the party and may not mobilise any structure of the ANC or any organisation or any person on any ANC matters, especially on the issue of his stepping aside.
On Monday, a defiant Magashule told supporters he would gather people to support Zuma during his court appearance on May 26.
This has drawn calls for the ANC to set an example and charge him for his defiance.
Last week, Magashule refused to issue a public apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa after he attempted to suspend him from the party. TimesLIVE reported the SG said he would only apologise if instructed by the courts.
According to Sunday Times Daily, Ramaphosa said Magashule had no authority to suspend him, and failure to apologise would lead to a disciplinary process in line with the ANC constitution.