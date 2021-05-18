POLL | Should the ANC charge Ace Magashule for his defiance?

Suspended ANC secretary-general (SG) Ace Magashule defied the ruling party on Monday when he addressed supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court, where former president Jacob Zuma appeared on corruption and racketeering charges.

Magashule was temporarily suspended after he refused to step aside from his position along with other leaders who have been formally charged for corruption and other serious crimes. He was expected to voluntarily vacate his position at the end of April.

In a suspension letter issued by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, Magashule was barred from publicly speaking on behalf of the party and from lobbying anyone on its behalf.

He is also barred from speaking on any matter involving the party and may not mobilise any structure of the ANC or any organisation or any person on any ANC matters, especially on the issue of his stepping aside.