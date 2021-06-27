Politics

ANC NEC has 'done nothing' to honour renewal directives from conference: Mbeki

27 June 2021 - 09:11
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC is not doing enough to see through its renewal mandate.
Former president Thabo Mbeki says the ANC is not doing enough to see through its renewal mandate.
Image: Masi Losi

In December 2017 about 5,000 ANC delegates at the Nasrec conference agreed that the party must embark on an urgent organisational renewal to rid itself of corruption and unethical leadership, among other bad elements.

This renewal was fundamental to the very survival of the ANC which had lost the confidence of many South Africans because it was increasingly associated with corruption, nepotism, elitism, factionalism, abuse of state power, self-interest and arrogance. 

The party's renewal therefore was the priority and had to give a report on its progress at the national general council in 2020. 

However, almost five years later, its elected leadership, the national executive committee (NEC), has shown no signs of achieving this.

We didn't have a good story to tell, says Mbeki — which is why I couldn't campaign for ANC until 2019

Former president Thabo Mbeki was addressing the Eastern Cape ANC's extended provincial executive committee meeting in East London on Monday.
Politics
3 weeks ago

This drumbeat of alarm was raised by former president Thabo Mbeki when he delivered the Walter Sisulu memorial lecture on Saturday.

He said it was of the utmost importance that the ANC renew itself as this would mean ridding itself of corruption and corroded governance capacity.

More worrying was that the renewal and therefore survival of the ANC was not only important in the context of party members, but also as the country's dominant political formation it concerned South Africans in general.

According to Mbeki, the ANC was likely to remain the dominant party in the foreseeable future, meaning they would be in government for many years to come. Therefore, its renewal affected all South Africans.

However, the snail pace in driving this conference mandate was of great concern.

“But here is the deeply worrying reality in this regard: the ANC NEC has done nothing to honour both the 2017 conference directive and its own 2021 commitment,” Mbeki said.

THABO MBEKI | The land question must be read with the Freedom Charter

Much care is needed in amending Section 25 of the constitution or SA could be crippled
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago

“Obviously and naturally, the question arises: is the ANC national executive committee willing and able to discharge its responsibilities with regard to the ‘absolute and urgent priority’ of the renewal of the ANC?”

Though the ANC has made some inroads in dealing with corruption, albeit slow with some resistance internally, the party has been able to admit that its leadership and membership is riddled with corruption.

The party has also recently embarked on a cleanup campaign removing from its leadership those who are facing corruption criminal charges in court, while those facing allegations appear before its integrity commission.

This, however, is taking place just over a year before the ANC is expected to have its next national conference in 2022 and ahead of this year’s elections.

According to Mbeki, being associated with all these negatives — corruption, corrosion of governance capacity, weakening of state institutions, among others — poses a threat to the survival of the once glorious movement.

“The 2017 ANC national conference said the renewal of the ANC concerned ‘the survival of our great movement’! In other words, failure to effect that renewal would threaten the very survival of the organisation,” Mbeki said.

LISTEN | Thabo Mbeki warns of ANC breakaway

Former president Thabo Mbeki told the ANC national executive committee that the governing party should prepare for a possible split caused by ...
News
1 month ago

“Our political reality of the continued primacy of the ANC, which our electorate regularly elects as the national governing party, means that that very threat to the survival of the ANC simultaneously threatens our country and all 60m citizens with a virtually intractable general political-socio-economic general crisis.

“It cannot and must not be that if we, the ANC leadership, are trapped in an organisational death wish, SA at large acts in manner which allows that the macabre within the ANC visits immense disaster on our already suffering population and millions of others elsewhere in our region and continent.”

He said the ANC’s renewal remained a national imperative and “a prayer to the future that the ANC NEC will not be found wanting in this regard”.

Mbeki also said the ANC had to do an honest assessment on how much the quality of life of ordinary SA citizens has improved in the 27 years that the party has been in power.

“Of course this is not the moment for us to make such an assessment. However, we have to make some comments on this matter taking into account our country’s contemporary challenges,” Mbeki said.

TimesLIVE

RELATED ARTICLES:

Mbeki's return is welcome, but it highlights a problem

Former president Thabo Mbeki is increasingly playing a more prominent role in politics and has seemingly abandoned the stance he took, soon after ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Talk of a post-pandemic reset is a triumph of hope over experience in our case

There's been a lot of loose and lazy talk about how the pandemic is going to change the world and that there won't be any going back to the "old" ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

PODCAST | Are we living through the decline of the ANC?

In this episode of 'Sunday Times Politics Weekly', we consider what it means to be an ANC member, what turmoil in the ANC means for the rest of SA ...
Politics
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  3. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...

Related articles

  1. We didn't have a good story to tell, says Mbeki — which is why I couldn't ... Politics
  2. 'Root out thugs,' says Ramaphosa as two shot, 14 hurt at ANC meeting Politics
  3. Ramaphosa draws the line on ill-disciplined ANC members Politics
  4. CHINA DODOVU | The step-aside policy crisis: A case of déjà vu for the ANC? Ideas
  5. Unity & re-evaluating ANC candidates: 6 key takeouts from Ramaphosa's ANC NEC ... Politics