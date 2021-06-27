ANC NEC has 'done nothing' to honour renewal directives from conference: Mbeki

In December 2017 about 5,000 ANC delegates at the Nasrec conference agreed that the party must embark on an urgent organisational renewal to rid itself of corruption and unethical leadership, among other bad elements.

This renewal was fundamental to the very survival of the ANC which had lost the confidence of many South Africans because it was increasingly associated with corruption, nepotism, elitism, factionalism, abuse of state power, self-interest and arrogance.

The party's renewal therefore was the priority and had to give a report on its progress at the national general council in 2020.

However, almost five years later, its elected leadership, the national executive committee (NEC), has shown no signs of achieving this.