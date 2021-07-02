Lindiwe Zulu in talks with Treasury about extending R350 Covid-19 grant

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department has put in a request to the National Treasury to get the R350 Covid-19 social relief grant extended, as the country grapples with the third wave of the virus.

“We did submit our request for the continuation of the grant. We are in the third wave already right now and therefore we are waiting to see whether it will be possible to extend the grant,” Zulu said at a media briefing on Friday.

She was, however, conscious of the financial constraints the Treasury was going through during this time.

SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Totsie Memela said they were in the process of claiming back money from those who fraudulently received the social relief grant.

“We are working with the centre, which is looking at all the different categories of fraudulent transactions that happened at the start of the pandemic, to make sure due process is continued in terms of making sure those people are punished,” said Memela.