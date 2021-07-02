POLL | Should the 2021 local government elections be postponed?

It remains to be seen whether the 2021 local government elections will be held as scheduled on October 27, as retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke hears public submissions into whether free and fair elections can be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) appointed Moseneke to look into the feasibility of holding the elections later this year.

Several politicians and community leaders have shared their thoughts in presentations before Moseneke this week.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to share his stance with the inquiry on Friday, having said several times the elections should be postponed to save lives.

“How, practically, are we going to campaign if we are to be consistent with Covid-19 protocols? Campaigns constitute a critical component of free and fair elections. As we speak now, President Cyril Ramaphosa said political party activities are suspended,” Malema said last month.