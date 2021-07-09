Beleaguered Ace Magashule says ‘no need to study judgment’ but believes it is ‘legally wrong’

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule says there is no need for him to read the Johannesburg high court full-bench ruling dismissing his bid to reverse his suspension by the governing party.

However, Magashule said he would appeal the judgment with the hope a higher court would arrive at a different conclusion.

This comes after the court on Friday ruled Magashule’s suspension was within the confines of the constitution of the country and that of the ANC.

The court also held that Magashule’s claim that he was suspended without a hearing was false, adding he had been part of ANC national executive committee (NEC) meetings that formulated the step-aside guidelines, and that he also appeared before the party’s integrity commission to state his case.