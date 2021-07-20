Bheki Cele denies police received intelligence before unrest and looting

Police minister Bheki Cele has denied receiving intelligence before the violent uprisings in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

This contradicts repeated assertions by his state security colleague Ayanda Dlodlo, who told journalists last week that intelligence structures had been hard at work feeding the police information for them to respond to planned events that formed part of the unrest.

The violence, which started in KwaZulu-Natal and spread north, was triggered by the recent imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma.

Cele told a meeting of parliament’s joint standing committee on defence and the portfolio committee on police that it was not a matter of him not seeing “the product” — as he referred to gathered intelligence information — but that when such information was shared with the police, he would have been the one to sign for it.

He said he would have been the recipient of such intelligence as it was shared at ministerial level. One ministry, he said, would send it directly to another ministry, and only then would the police minister call his director-general (DG) and operatives to inform them of the information.