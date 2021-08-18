No-fault compensation fund not yet finalised: deputy health minister

The national health department announced with much fanfare in April the establishment of the no-fault compensation fund which aimed to protect citizens who were injured during the Covid-19 vaccination rollout.

However, four months after it was gazetted there is very little information on how South Africans can go about reporting injury, adverse events or deaths after being vaccinated as the fund is still being finalised.

Newly appointed deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo on Tuesday told TimesLIVE that the process to establish the scheme was under way.

“It is still work in progress. We have not actually finalised the process. We are working on it and once it is fully finalised, it will be made public. For now, it is still at consultation level,” said Dhlomo.

When it was launched, Dhlomo was the chairperson of the portfolio committee on health in parliament. At the time, MPs criticised former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize for fast-tracking the establishment of the scheme, saying it was hastily established with the public given four days to make comments and suggestions.