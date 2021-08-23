Disgruntled ANC members gather at IEC offices as deadline for election list looms
Disgruntled ANC members blockaded the IEC offices on Monday afternoon, demanding to see the candidate lists for the upcoming local government elections.
For almost an hour, IEC officials stationed at the headquarters in Centurion could not leave their offices on Monday, as the crowd blockaded the main entrance and exit point.
IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed that a group of ANC members were at their offices and that top managers were meeting them to hear their demands and grievances. This story will be updated with more information once it is available.
This came as the deadline for candidate list submissions with the IEC was looming. The deadline is 9pm on Monday, extended by the IEC from its initial 5pm.
Parties & independent candidates intending to contest #LGE2021 on 27 Oct now have until 21h00 today to submit their nominations & prescribed election deposits. Submit online at https://t.co/mPdD3IC3Bu or visit a designated IEC local office. https://t.co/0c13Cbemf3 pic.twitter.com/b7mGsQhBwW— IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) August 23, 2021
Security had to open an emergency exit so that the IEC staff could leave.
TimesLIVE understands that, at shortly before 7pm, there was a large police presence at the IEC headquarters.
Head of the ANC national electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe told Sunday Times Daily last week that the party’s decision to shake up its candidate selection processes for the upcoming local polls will result in quality leadership and efficient municipalities and tackle corruption.
Elections are expected to be held in February 2022 if the push to postpone them beyond the promulgated October 27 date succeeds.
In a discussion on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the former president said the electoral committee was established to address various ills, including manipulation of candidate selection processes, predetermined outcomes and unqualified leaders which led to a loss of confidence in the party.
Previously, candidates nominations were processed through regional lists conferences and finalised by the national lists committee. The new rules prescribe that a branch nominates four candidates.
Those names must then be presented to a general meeting of the community within that ward, and be nominated. Candidates can then be afforded an opportunity to present their credentials to the community. Should the community not be happy with some of them, they are given a right to nominate those who inspire confidence.
TimesLIVE