Politics

Disgruntled ANC members gather at IEC offices as deadline for election list looms

23 August 2021 - 19:06 By TimesLIVE
A group of disgruntled members of the ANC went to IEC offices on Monday afternoon, demanding to see their party's candidate list.
A group of disgruntled members of the ANC went to IEC offices on Monday afternoon, demanding to see their party's candidate list.
Image: Phillio Nothnagel

Disgruntled ANC members blockaded the IEC offices on Monday afternoon, demanding to see the candidate lists for the upcoming local government elections.

For almost an hour, IEC officials stationed at the headquarters in Centurion could not leave their offices on Monday, as the crowd blockaded the main entrance and exit point.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed that a group of ANC members were at their offices and that top managers were meeting them to hear their demands and grievances. This story will be updated with more information once it is available.

This came as the deadline for candidate list submissions with the IEC was looming. The deadline is 9pm on Monday, extended by the IEC from its initial 5pm.

Security had to open an emergency exit so that the IEC staff could leave.

TimesLIVE understands that, at shortly before 7pm, there was a large police presence at the IEC headquarters.

Head of the ANC national electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe told Sunday Times Daily last week that the party’s decision to shake up its candidate selection processes for the upcoming local polls will result in quality leadership and efficient municipalities and tackle corruption.    

Elections are expected to be held in February 2022 if the push to postpone them beyond the promulgated October 27 date succeeds.

In a discussion on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, the former president said the electoral committee was established to address various ills, including manipulation of candidate selection processes, predetermined outcomes and unqualified leaders which led to a loss of confidence in the party.

Previously, candidates nominations were processed through regional lists conferences and finalised by the national lists committee. The new rules prescribe that a branch nominates four candidates.

Those names must then be presented to a general meeting of the community within that ward, and be nominated. Candidates can then be afforded an opportunity to present their credentials to the community. Should the community not be happy with some of them, they are given a right to nominate those who inspire confidence.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'It's not good news at all': Strife for four ANC mayors in KZN

It’s a mayoral mess for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal as two of the party’s mayors are in trouble with the law, a third has been booted out of office and ...
News
1 day ago

KZN ANC accuses judiciary of being biased against Zuma, 'favouring' Cyril

The judiciary has come under heavy criticism from the ANC's KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee - which accused SA's judges of favouring ...
News
1 day ago

NW premier Job Mokgoro digs in heels over quitting

Defiant North West premier Job Mokgoro wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain the reasons for his dismissal before he hands in his resignation ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Bring on the clowns: Zondo probe made SA laugh till we cried Politics
  2. Letter of the law: Zuma lawyers launch fight-back strategy for corruption trial ... Politics
  3. I won’t compromise parliament for ‘personal whims’, says Mapisa-Nqakula Politics
  4. Despite what they say I am up to the job, says new deputy health minister Politics
  5. Zondo picks judge John Hlophe to preside over election of speaker Politics

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...

Related articles

  1. IEC open to supervisory order ahead of local elections, ConCourt hears Politics
  2. IEC extends deadline for parties and independents to register for upcoming ... Politics
  3. ANC risks missing IEC deadline as staff refuse to work extra hours Politics