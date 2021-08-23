Disgruntled ANC members gather at IEC offices as deadline for election list looms

Disgruntled ANC members blockaded the IEC offices on Monday afternoon, demanding to see the candidate lists for the upcoming local government elections.

For almost an hour, IEC officials stationed at the headquarters in Centurion could not leave their offices on Monday, as the crowd blockaded the main entrance and exit point.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed that a group of ANC members were at their offices and that top managers were meeting them to hear their demands and grievances. This story will be updated with more information once it is available.

This came as the deadline for candidate list submissions with the IEC was looming. The deadline is 9pm on Monday, extended by the IEC from its initial 5pm.