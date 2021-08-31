ANC lodges urgent court application to force IEC to accept its unregistered candidates

The ANC has lodged an urgent application in the Electoral Court in a bid to force the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to accept candidates who were not registered due to alleged technical glitches with the electoral body’s online system.

In her affidavit the ruling party’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the IEC’s refusal to allow the party to register candidates would affect the party's chances of contesting in 93 municipalities.

The party’s instructing attorney, Mongezi Ntanga, confirmed papers were filed electronically to the Electoral Court.

“Of these, the incomplete candidates’ list will have a significant effect on 35 municipalities which will result in a change of government or change in the main opposition without a single vote being cast,” said Duarte.

Duarte said the ANC will be out of 13 municipalities without contesting because it will not be in a position to have candidates on the proportional representation (PR) ballot due to names not being submitted on time.