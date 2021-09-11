Sisulu under fire for ‘dodging accountability’ by refusing to answer MPs’ questions

Researcher Rebecca Sibanda said the stratagem was an example of how ministers attempted to subvert the system of parliamentary questions, with potential negative consequences for accountability and transparency.

Sisulu's reply to a question DA MP Emma Powell posed in December 2019 led to news reports that she had hired ex-spy boss Mo Shaik and former National Prosecuting Authority head Menzi Simelane as special advisers, at a cost of R1.9m each.

Sibanda said: “A significant amount of negative attention was brought to the door of the minister. Following the media coverage, [Powell] received a notification from the questions office informing her that the written reply upon which she had based the media campaign had been withdrawn by the minister.”

Sisulu replaced it with a reply omitting the names of staff in her office and members of the national rapid response task team.

Declining to answer DA MPs' subsequent questions about appointments and individuals, she said: “I am constrained and prohibited by the document titled 'Guide to Parliamentary Questions in the National Assembly' from providing the honourable member with name(s) ...”

Sibanda said neither the questions office nor the office of the leader of government business, Deputy President David Mabuza, could find evidence of any such guideline for parliamentary answers.

“The intention to prevent the publishing of names in the manner in which it has been used thus far has the potential to shield other members of the executive from efforts to secure accountability and transparency by MPs,” she said.

“This would be in direct contradiction of the powers extended to the legislature to do exactly this.”